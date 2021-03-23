Sen. Hirono: Biden ‘Obviously Not’ Fulfilling Diversity Promise in Cabinet

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Joe Biden was “obviously not” living up to his promise that his administration will reflect the country’s diversity.

Hirono said that is why she was joining Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s (D- IL) in voting no on Biden’s nominees until he appoints more Asian-Americans.

Hirono said, “Tammy’s position is that until she gets a commitment from the White House that there will be more diversity representation in the cabinet and senior White House advisory positions, she will not vote to confirm anyone who does not represent diversity. So this is not about pitting one diversity group against another. I think this is a well-articulated, focused position, and I am prepared to join her in that.”

Guest-host Alex Wagner said, “Do you think the Biden administration has been adequately receptive to your entreaties for more diversity?”

Hirono said, “Obviously not, otherwise Tammy and I wouldn’t be taking our position. We would like to encourage them to do better.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN