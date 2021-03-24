Graham: We’ll ‘Shut the Senate Down’ if We’re Denied Access to Border Facilities

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated if he is denied the ability to go anywhere on the border when he visits with other senators on Friday, “we’re going to shut the Senate down.”

Graham said, “I am going down [to the border] with 18 senators Friday, and if I’m denied the ability to look into any place I want to go, we’re going to shut the Senate down. Where are all the liberal hypocrites? Where is AOC? Where is Elizabeth Warren? Where is Vice President Harris, who basically protested outside of a facility — in Homestead, Florida during the Trump years — holding migrant children?”

He later added, “All I can say is, I’m going down with 18 senators, if they deny me the ability to go where I want to go and see what I want to see, we’re going to shut the Senate down.”

