W.H. Spox: Biden Will Do What It Takes to Pass H.R. 1, With or Without Filibuster

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that President Joe Biden will do what it takes, with or without the filibuster, to pass voting rights legislation like H.R. 1 and H.R. 4.

Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “I’m curious, how much more critical is it for the administration, for the president to make sure that H.R. 1 and John Lewis’ H.R. 4 are passed? And will the president do what’s required, whether it’s with or without the filibuster, to make sure that voting rights legislation passes that will guarantee the right of all Americans and, yes, the black Americans that Republicans are trying to disenfranchise, will the president be — ensure that they have the right to vote?”

Bedingfield answered, “Yes, he will. You saw him speak to this yesterday, incredibly forcefully, he said what we see going on here is sick, it’s un-American. The idea that the Republican Party is working to try to disenfranchise people, actively prevent them from voting, it runs against everything that we believe as Americans. It runs against the fundamental foundation of democracy that our country’s built on. So, yes, and he is going to work to push forward and ensure that we are signing this legislation into law. He’s committed to it. It’s something that he is going to fight for. It’s something he talked about a lot on the campaign trail. I mean, he believes that this is a core, fundamental right of all Americans, that there’s nothing more important than the right to vote, the right to make your voice heard, and he’s going to push to see this legislation passed.”

