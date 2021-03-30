Haley Calls to Hold China Accountable for Coronavirus — ‘The U.S. Can’t Sit Back and Play Nice’

During a Tuesday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley pushed for the United States to hold China accountable for the origins of COVID-19 and its cover-up.

Haley said that China is becoming the “world superpower” and that the “U.S. can’t sit back and play nice” as they work with the likes of Iran, Russia and North Korea. She added that President Joe Biden’s reluctance to be tough on China is a “concern” for her.

“If you look at the Biden administration, they are coming across very naive,” Haley emphasized. “When you are humiliated in a meeting with China. When Putin challenges you to a debate, and you watch China and Iran make a fantastically huge deal that will put terrorism around the world at an even larger level, when you have North Korea shooting ballistic missiles, I mean the Biden administration is way over their head on this. And they are playing nice and they’re being naive, and China is running all over them.”

“[T]his is serious,” she added. “China has made a massive power play by aligning with Iran, aligning with Russia, aligning with North Korea, and they are going to continue to do this. And the U.S. can’t sit back and play nice. We have got to start moving. We have got to get with our allies. We have got to start getting aggressive, and we have to make sure that we don’t allow China to do exactly what they are doing, which is becoming the world superpower.”

