W.H. COVID Adviser Slavitt: Govs. Lifting Mask Mandates ‘Know That They’re Not Helping’ and ‘Weighing Down the Cause’

Slavitt stated, “I think the governors know better. I think the governors know that they’re not helping the cause, that they’re actually weighing down the cause. And that they may think it’s a popular thing to do. I don’t think that’s the case. I think people want to be told what the truth of the matter is.”

