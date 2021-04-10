Nat’l Guard Association Chair: Up to 50 Migrants a Day Being Released into Communities with Less Than 1,000 People in Them

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” National Guard Association Chairman Michael McGuire said that due to crowding in migrant facilities, Customs and Border Protection are releasing “up to 50 personnel per day” into communities “that have less than a thousand people in them. And that creates a humanitarian and a public health crisis for these very, very rural and under-resourced communities.”

McGuire said, “I believe it’s safe to say that they are looking for loopholes to take advantage of this, and the time is becoming so crowded in the facilities that Customs and Border Protection are releasing, in some of our more rural communities, up to 50 personnel per day that are either adults or family units into the communities that have less than a thousand people in them. And that creates a humanitarian and a public health crisis for these very, very rural and under-resourced communities.”

