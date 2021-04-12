Boehner: Ted Cruz Is ‘Lucifer in the Flesh’

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R) said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was “Lucifer in the flesh.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “You aren’t shy about your animosity for senator Ted Cruz, but you take it to the next level in the book writing, ‘There is nothing more dangerous than a reckless bleep who thinks he is smarter than everyone else.’ Now you say even Mitch McConnell hated him with a passion, ‘I didn’t know Mitch had in him.’ And we hear you ad-libbed some rather colorful commentary we can’t repeat here when you recorded the auto book portion about him. What is it about Cruz that gets you so fired up? Because Cruz says, you are obsessed with him.”

Boehner said, “Well, this guy was not even a member of the U.S. House. He’s a member of the Senate. He’s coming over to the House side of the Capitol, stirring up some of my knuckleheads and pushing them to do things that were about the dumbest things I’ve ever seen in my life, and he was not even a member of our caucus — just a bit bizarre that I’ve never quite seen happen before or since like the activities of Ted Cruz. You know, I don’t really beat up too many people in this book, except one, Ted Cruz, Lucifer in the flesh.”

