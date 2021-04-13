GOP Sen. Wicker on Trump Calling McConnell a ‘Dumb SOB’: ‘Don’t Think Comments Like That Are Helpful’

Tuesday on “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) addressed former President Donald Trump over the weekend, reportedly calling Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) a “dumb son of a b—-.” The comments came as Trump addressed a crowd of Republican donors at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Wicker told host Jim Sciutto he does not “think comments like that are helpful.” He added he hopes the focus will shift toward “the different approaches of the two parties,” so the GOP regains seats in Congress in 2022.

“Well, former President Trump has a large following out there among members of our party, and I think we all acknowledge that. I don’t think comments like that are helpful,” Wicker stated. “And I think … as this year, 2021, moves along and then we move into 2022, the actual election year, I think we’ll be more focused, and should be more focused, on the different approaches of the two parties.”

“And I think in an off-year election, the first even-numbered election after a presidential race, the party that is not in power often gains seats. And think there will be every reason for the American people to vote for some sort of balance,” he concluded.

