ABC’s Hostin: Tucker Carlson’s ‘Irresponsible’ Misinformation Will Cause ‘People to Die’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s “irresponsible” commentary on coronavirus vaccines will cause “people to die.”

Tuesday night on his show, Carlson said, “At some point, no one’s asking this, but everyone should be. What is this about? If vaccines work, why are vaccinated people still banned from living normal lives? Honestly, what’s the answer to that? It doesn’t make any sense at all. If the vaccine is effective, there is no reason for people who have received the vaccine to wear masks or avoid physical contact. So maybe it doesn’t work, and they’re simply not telling you that. Well, you’d hate to think that, especially if you’ve gotten two shots, but what’s the other potential explanation? We can’t think of one.”

Hostin said, “I’m disappointed there’s this significant amount of hesitancy. I agree with you, Whoopi, the reason people are getting vaccinated and still need to be cautious is because of the growing number of white male Republicans that continue not to want to wear their mask or get vaccinated because they consider it some sort of freedom ride. I think people like Tucker Carlson are being very irresponsible by sending out this messaging, by sending out the message that maybe the vaccines just don’t work. That is irresponsible. It’s misinformation and it’s causing, I think, in the long run, people to die. People need to be more concerned about the virus, more scared of this virus than the vaccine. Everyone knows now that I lost both of my in-laws. Manny lost both of his parents to this virus, two doctors, healthy doctors. You’ve got to get vaccinated. That’s what’s most important. To protect each other and yourself.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “There are a lot of people who have vaccinated, and they are all alive. There are a lot of people who were not vaccinated that didn’t get that opportunity. I just, I don’t understand, you know, Tucker Carlson is saying don’t get the vaccine. Listen, you can take that chance. You can take a chance given the suggestion from some man you don’t know. You’re watching him on television. Same with us. We’re going to do our best to live.”

