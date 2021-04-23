Joy Reid: No One’s Asking Why Bryant Was ‘Scared’ Enough to Grab a Knife

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid stated that she is bothered by the fact that no one is asking why Ma’Khia Bryant was scared “so much that she felt that she needed to defend herself or pick up a knife?”

Reid said, “[W]e don’t know the details of what happened beforehand, but I am bothered that no one is asking what could have scared a 16-year-old girl enough that she felt she had to grab a kitchen knife, facing two adult women, right? People are just — no one’s asking, what would have scared a kid who’s in a foster situation so much that she felt that she needed to defend herself or pick up a knife? No one’s asking that about her. They’re just saying, people with this sort of concern trolling, pretending they care so much about those other two women.”

