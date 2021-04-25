Karen Bass: ‘I Have a Hard Time Imagining’ California Republicans Would Vote for ‘Trans Candidate’

Representative Karen Bass (D-CA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that she has “a hard time imagining” that Republicans will vote Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner in the election to recall Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “You’re a member of Congress from California. It looks like a recall is going to happen on Governor Newsom this fall, and Caitlyn Jenner announced her candidacy for governor on Friday. You remember that Democrat Governor Gray Davis was recalled in 2003, and Arnold Schwarzenegger became governor. Are you worried history will repeat itself?”

Bass said, “Well, I absolutely hope not. That recall shouldn’t have happened, and this recall shouldn’t happen. If you are going to recall a governor, it’s because the person has committed a crime, is corrupt. There has to be a reason. You’re mad at him because he enforced public health guidelines to keep the state safe? I think that’s ridiculous. Also, considering all of the anti-trans legislation around the country that Republicans have put forward, I have a hard time imagining that Republicans are going to vote for a trans— a Republican trans candidate for governor. So this is completely unnecessary. It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money. We’re going to wind up having to spend millions of dollars for an election in November when another election is going to be held just a few months later. So if people are mad with the governor, he is up for re-election next year. That’s where their focus should be, not on a recall. ”

Stephanopoulos said, “Do you think her candidacy is real for or a stunt?”

Bass said, “I’m not sure. I’m really not sure. Whatever it is, though, you know, she is getting a lot of publicity. Maybe that’s helpful, but it’s certainly not helpful to the state of California. We have been doing well. We have a lot more to do there in terms of getting ahold of the virus and opening up the economy. The economy is going to open up again in a few weeks. That really needs to be our focus. I think that it is completely unnecessary and inappropriate that the governor has to spend time now fighting a recall.”

