Watch: Joy Reid Says She Wears Two Masks to Jog Even Though She’s Fully Vaccinated, Doctor Says Outdoor Transmission Isn’t a Thing

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid stated that she wore two masks to jog outside even though she’s fully vaccinated, to which NBC News Medical Analyst Dr. Vin Gupta responded that people shouldn’t be judged for their personal health decisions, but “there’s not been data for many months now that outdoor transmission is a thing,” and “there’s no way you’re going to really get exposed unless maybe you’re at a rave or outdoor concert where you’re really close to people who are not masking.”

Reid said that the relaxed CDC guidelines are proof that vaccinations are working.

She later added, “I am among the fully vaccinated, joined team Pfizer, and I did go jogging today in the park. And I did — this was the mask that I wore with a doctor’s mask under it. And most of the people that I saw that were in the park — the park was packed — I would say like 95% of the people still had masks on.”

Gupta responded, “Nobody should judge anybody else’s personal health decisions. Having said that, I will say that the CDC was well-timed to put this out there. Because there is no data — frankly, there’s not been data for many months now that outdoor transmission is a thing, especially in warm, humid air, where Joy, we know respiratory viruses don’t like warm, humid air. They like cold, dry air. So, you have warmer weather, you have the fact that more people are vaccinated, the wind currents, there’s no way you’re going to really get exposed unless maybe you’re at a rave or outdoor concert where you’re really close to people who are not masking. Outside of that, this is the wise policy.”

Reid then stated that when she’s jogging, she’s in people’s “backdraft” and “if I’m going to run behind a lot of people, I do it.”

