Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raided Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America in Moraine, Ohio — featured in a 2019 Netflix documentary that former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s production company produced — over allegations of human smuggling and money laundering.

On Friday, local media reported that ICE agents had raided almost 30 businesses in Montgomery County, Ohio, including the Chinese-owned Fuyao plant, following allegations related to human smuggling and money laundering.

In a statement to the Dayton Daily News, an ICE spokesperson said:

Homeland Security Investigations special agents, in collaboration with IRS Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies, are conducting federal search warrants at Fuyao Glass America and 27 other locations in the Dayton area as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. [Emphasis added] Special agents are on scene investigating allegations of financial crimes and labor exploitation. There is a large law enforcement presence in Dayton, Liberty Township, Miamisburg, Moraine and West Carrollton but there is no threat to public safety at this time. Please avoid the areas where active law enforcement activities are ongoing. [Emphasis added]

According to the Dayton Daily News, a recording of the ICE raid, posted to Facebook, suggests that Fuyao is not the primary target of the federal investigation

Chinese executives at Fuyao bought the Ohio plant in 2014 after General Motors (GM) shuttered it. The plant is the world’s largest auto glass manufacturing plant, according to the company.

American Factory, a Netflix documentary featuring Fuyao’s Ohio plant, was acquired by the Obamas’ production company and went on to win an Oscar.

