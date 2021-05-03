Meghan McCain: Biden Admin Messaging on Masks, Vaccine ‘Psychotic’ — ‘Absolute Garbage’

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts on Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that the Biden administration’s messaging on wearing masks and the coronavirus vaccine was “psychotic.”

McCain said, “Honestly, when we were first talking about vaccine hesitancy on this show, a lot of it centered around minority populations who were hesitant because of the Tuskegee experiment. The narrative and feeling coming out was compassion and trying to convince people in a way of empathy that we all are in this together. We should get vaccinated together. It was effective. The message to Republicans is, you dumb hillbillies stay away from me. It’s not going to convince anyone of anything. I have tried, and I had an idea for an ad campaign that specifically targeted towards Republicans and evangelicals that I proposed that has gone on deaf ears.”

She continued, “The messaging on this is absolute garbage towards conservatives and Republicans, and it is getting worse. It’s a public health crisis. I agree we should all be vaccinated. I myself am vaccinated. I have no problem with vaccines. The messaging is psychotic.”

McCain added, “I want to say in Brookline, Massachusetts, they rejected in the city the guidance to wear masks outdoors. If you live in Brooklyn, Massachusetts, you have to wear a mask outdoors. If you live in Florida, you don’t have to wear a mask anywhere. It feels like it’s more about control than science. If the vaccine is more than 94% effective, which we’re told by science and the CDC and smart people that come on the show say it is, if the vaccine works, why do we have to wear masks outdoors and inside? That’s part of the messaging problem. If you get a vaccine and nothing changes, and I have to wear a mask everywhere, then there’s not — I’m sorry, but the way human beings work, there has to be an impetus reason to get vaccinated to get what you want. I’m horrified by the way people are talking to Republicans right now in this way. I think we should try and lead people along instead of saying they’re dumb morons in the middle of the country that are going to kill everybody. It’s not effective.”

