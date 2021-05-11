CNN’s Cooper: Rand Paul Disrespecting ‘Medical Science’ by Confronting Fauci on COVID Origins

During an interview with Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” host Anderson Cooper reacted to Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) exchange with White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on the origins of COVID-19 and whether American tax dollars supported research that could have led to the outbreak by stating that one would think Paul, as a doctor, would “have more respect at least for medical science.”

Cooper said, “I mean, he’s an ophthalmologist. You would think that he would be — have more respect at least for medical science. Dr. Fauci, he later told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta that he thinks senators might be playing to the cameras. It certainly — that could certainly be it — the idea that Fauci is somehow a villain to Trump-allied politicians. What does one even say to that idea?”

Cooper later added, “We should also point out, Dr. Fauci, in his exchange with Sen. Paul, did stress that he fully supports further investigation into the origins of COVID-19.” And asked Smith what more she wants to know about what took place in Wuhan.

