Kasich: GOP Cancel Culture Messaging Is a ‘Circus, ‘Preposterous’

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) warned Republicans Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that their messaging on the cancel culture is “preposterous.”

Burnett said, “So Governor Kasich on this point of congressman Scalise that I quoted, “It is not about right or wrong, it is about the focus of our confidence and pushing back by the Biden administration.’ When I play Liz Cheney on both foreign and domestic policies, the only thing they dislike her for is calling out his wrong. what do you say?”

Kasich said, “It is all about pursuing power republicans think they got to suck up to Donald Trump because they need him to fire up their base, and they are counting on redistricting. They take the map and make it good for their own party to win the majority. It is all about power.”

He continued, “When Scalise says they are out there fighting Biden’s agenda, I haven’t heard that. I hear Mr. Potato Head, and I hear about Dr. Seuss, and I hear about the cancel culture. I mean, what are they thinking of healthcare and prescription drugs and environment and the spending since they went out the door and spending under Donald Trump. It is pathetic.”

Kasich added, “Now what we are seeing is the circus. We have a terrible thing going on in Israel and the Middle East right now, and the cyberattack on our pipelines, and this is what they are messing with. Come on. It is preposterous.”

