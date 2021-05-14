Maddow: I’ll Have to ‘Re-Wire’ to Not Think People Who Aren’t Wearing a Mask Are ‘A Threat’

On Thursday, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said she’ll have to “re-wire myself so that when I see somebody out in the world who’s not wearing a mask. I don’t instantly think, you are a threat or you are selfish or you are a COVID denier and you definitely haven’t been vaccinated.”

Maddow said that when she talked with people about the CDC’s new guidelines, she and the people she talked to had “personal feelings” about the guidelines, “Part of it is that I feel like I’m going to have to re-wire myself so that when I see somebody out in the world who’s not wearing a mask. I don’t instantly think, you are a threat or you are selfish or you are a COVID denier and you definitely haven’t been vaccinated. I mean, we’re going to have to re-wire the way that we look at each other.”

(h/t Fox News)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett