Brzezinski: The GOP ‘Has All the Evidence of a Serious Cult’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Monday said the GOP following the emergence of Donald Trump “has all the evidence of a serious cult.”

Host Joe Scarborough posited that “the more Republicans lose, the more of a personality cult Donald Trump seems to develop.” Brzezinski replied that it is “not even an exaggeration” to suggest it is a cult.

“It’s really is strange, Mika,” Scarborough said. “The more Republicans lose, the more of a personality cult Donald Trump seems to develop. You can look at his losses in ‘17. You can look at his losses in ‘18 — historic losses. I mean, Republicans losing like they’ve never lost before in the House of Representatives, just as far as a pure, pure vote totals. [2019], they started losing governorships in the South, and then in ‘20, they lost the big race, lost the race for their presidency, lost Georgia, lost the Senate, lost the House.”

He continued, “And so, rational parties, parties that actually want to rule. Parties that want their policies to change, instead of just … putting forth these hyper-gestures, they self-adjust and start electing candidates that can get elected. Donald Trump is not that guy. He’s just not that guy. And we’ve seen time and again that he puts, in many cases, people in a difficult position to win general elections. So, we’ll see what happens.”

“It has all the evidence of a serious cult,” Brzezinski replied. “I’m not saying that as a joke. I’m not saying that as … not even an exaggeration at this point.”

