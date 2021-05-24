CNN’s Tapper on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Mask-Holocaust Comparison: ‘You Really Think That a Jewish Life Is Worth So Little?’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) Monday on his show “The Lead” for comments she made last week comparing coronavirus mask mandates in Congress to the Holocaust.

Greene said, “You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

The next day when questioned about the remarks, Greene said, “I said nothing wrong.”

Tapper said, “Just to be clear here, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, and Elise Stefanik – the three top House Republicans – last time I checked, none of them had said anything about this.”

Former Cruz staffer Amanda Carpenter said, “I don’t think they’re going to. Marjorie Taylor Greene can apparently say whatever she wants. There’s no consequences. There’s no repercussions because the Republican leadership thinks she has a better tie to the Trump base that they still want to win than they do.”

Tapper said, “I’m used to all sorts of dog whistles about being Jewish and about Jews, but to compare Pelosi saying, ‘If you’re not vaccinated you need to wear a mask,’ to the slaughter of six million Jews – babies, children, women, old people, men – to me it just signifies, you really think that a Jewish life is worth so little that it’s equal to asking you to wear a mask?”

Carpenter said, “There aren’t many policy ideas in the Republican Party right now. It’s all based on grievance and partisanship. Marjorie Taylor Greene gets that. It works. It’s what the Republican base likes.”

