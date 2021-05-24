Joy Behar to Greta Thunberg: You Are So ‘Incredibly Fearless’ — I ‘Love’ When You Stared Down Trump

Co-host Joy Behar heaped praise on Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” for “staring down” former President Donald Trump.

Behar was referencing Thunberg giving Trump a steely look in a crowded lobby as they briefly crossed paths at the United Nations in New York on September 23, 2019.

Behar said, “Greta, you know I’m such a fan, as is the whole world, I think. You seem fearless, just incredibly fearless. There is a famous photo of you staring down Trump that I just love. You know you’re only a teenager and taking on some of the most powerful leaders and lobbyists in the world. Do you ever get intimidated by that? What gave you the courage to this?”

Thunberg said, “Of course it’s a very strange situation to be in. It’s not everyone who has that kind of platform. It’s when these world leaders, like presidents, when they literally mock and harass you online. It’s very entertaining, to be honest, because it really means that we are annoying them, and they see us as a threat. That’s the proof that we are doing something good, that we are doing something that has an impact.”

Julián Castro, a Democratic presidential contender at the time, tweeted the video.

I think a lot of us can relate. pic.twitter.com/NgOqVZ3Ym6 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 23, 2019

