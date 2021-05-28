Fauci: I Trust Scientists in China to Be Truthful and Forthcoming on COVID Origins

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Joe Madison Show,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he trusts scientists in China to be honest about the origins of COVID-19 and that you have to make a distinction between scientists in China and the country’s government.

Host Joe Madison asked, “Do you trust the scientists, your colleagues? You have to work with them in China. Do you trust them to be honest and forthcoming?”

Fauci responded, “Well, yeah. Yeah, I think that you have to have a difference between the scientists in China and the Chinese government. I don’t have much insight into the latter. We’ve worked with Chinese scientists for decades and decades, in a collaborative manner with influenza, with bird flu, with a variety of other diseases. And our experience with the scientists has been that they have been of good faith, they’re talented, many of them have made major accomplishments in science, and that’s the reason why we’ve worked with them.”

