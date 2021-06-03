SD Gov. Noem Slams Biden Admin Decision to Close Mt. Rushmore for Fourth of July — ‘They Don’t Want to Celebrate America or Freedoms’

Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) spoke about the Biden administration’s decision to close Mount Rushmore for the Fourth of July festivities, a contrast to a year earlier when then-President Donald Trump spoke before a fireworks display.

The South Dakota Republican slammed the move, claiming it was part of the “radical left’s agenda.”

“You know, the decision was really arbitrary,” she said. “That’s why we’ll be appealing this decision, and the fight isn’t over. There wasn’t specific reasons that had credibility, and we call this an unlawful act to not make sure that we can conduct our celebration on July 3 at Mount Rushmore like we did last year.

“This is part of the radical left’s agenda,” Noem continued. “They don’t want to celebrate America or freedoms. They’re pushing critical race theory. They’re pushing the 1619 Project. And this is just another one of those battles to erase our trust, honest, and patriotic history in this country.”

