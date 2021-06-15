Dem Rep. Keating: Russia’s ‘Threat Is Nothing Compared to China’s’

During an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) stated that while Russia is a “problem” for the United States, Russia’s threat “is nothing compared to China’s.”

Keating said, “There’s no question that China is our greatest threat right now. If you talk to our allies and you talk to other world leaders, that’s clear. There’s a balance being struck here, trying to take the Western countries, the pro-democratic countries and coming together. Because we realize that we’re in an era of authoritarianism, and at the top of that list is China. Russia’s economy’s nothing compared to China’s. Their threat is nothing compared to China’s. Although, they have nuclear weapons and they have great provocateurs and they make a lot of difficulty right now with cyberattacks, on issues of human rights. They’re a problem. But China is the number one threat.”

