McCarthy on Heckling at Conservative Conference: ‘Mike Pence Is Not a Traitor’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Primetime” that former Vice President Mike Pence being called a traitor during his speech to the Faith & Freedom Coalition Summit was incorrect.

Despite Trump’s request, the former vice president presided over a joint session of Congress that certified the 2020 presidential election results for President Joe Biden.

Anchor Brian Kilmeade said, “Today Mike Pence addressed a coalition in Orlando, religious coalition and he was booed. They were yelling traitor, is Mike Pence, a traitor?”

McCarthy responded, “Mike Pence is not a traitor. I just saw Mike Pence last week. Mike Pence served as not only as a member of Congress, which I served with him, one of the most conservative members. He was the governor of Indiana. And he was the vice president, stood right by President Trump, helped him get through the tax reform, get those judges in. Mike Pence deserves a lot of credit.”

