Bennet: McConnell Abusing Filibuster, Which State Legislatures Don’t Have

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) stated that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is engaging in “abuse of the filibuster,” which the state legislatures that have passed voting laws don’t have.

Bennet said, “[T]here is legislature after legislature after legislature that are passing bills all over this country with only Republican votes, and there is no filibuster in any one of those American legislatures. So, when Mitch McConnell is talking about trying to preserve an American institution, what he’s really talking about is his abuse of the filibuster, which is different than what any other legislature in America is using today, including the ones that are trying to suppress the vote by Americans or put the decisions in partisan elected officials’ hands about whether to certify elections at the end of the day.”

