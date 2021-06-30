GOP Rep. Davis: ‘Partisan’ Infrastructure Bill Puts Most Money in Urban Areas, Sacrifices Rural America

During Wednesday’s broadcast of “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business Network, Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) warned that the current infrastructure bill would direct most of the funding to urban areas while sacrificing rural America.

Davis described the bill as “very partisan” rather than what was initially floated by President Joe Biden as a “bipartisan deal.”

“[F]irst of all, I want to make sure your viewers know, this bill that we’re voting on and debating this week here in the House is not the bipartisan deal that President Biden was talking about. It’s a very partisan bill that puts most of the money in urban areas at the sacrifice to rural America and many of the areas that I represent,” Davis argued.

“It’s unfortunate that this is the path that the Democrats in the House have chosen,” he added. “This bill — we tried to be bipartisan. There’s about $164 billion identified in bureaucratic red tape in this bill that we could have fixed with my simple amendment called the One Federal Decision Act that Democrats just conveniently threw out of the way. They don’t want to help with taxpayer dollar efficiencies. All they want to do is pass their Green Deal priorities. And in this bill we’re debating today, in this bill, about one out of every two dollars in this $500 billion-plus package is going to New Green Deal priorities.”

