Brnovich: I Worry Biden Will ‘Cave’ to Left Wing and Stop National Guard from Non-Border States from Going to Border

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) said he is concerned that the Biden administration will “cave” to the urging of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) to stop non-border states from sending National Guard troops to the border.

Brnovich said, “[O]ne of the things that worries me so much, Gillian, about this letter, in one of our lawsuits against the Biden administration, emails have come out that during Black History Month, activists had sent the White House urging them — emails and letters saying to stop deportations, and they did. So, they’re not listening to ICE. They’re not listening to law enforcement. They’re listening to activists. And so, I think this is a bad sign that the Biden administration is going to cave again to the far left wing of the party and that’s going to result in people in the United States getting hurt.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett