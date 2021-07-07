Kinzinger: Republicans Destroying the Term ‘Patriot’ by Putting It ‘in the League with Insurrectionists’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that Republicans were damaging the term patriot by making it synonymous with “insurrectionists.”

Cooper said, “We are so polarized now as a nation in terms of the information we are willing to believe or accept or the facts we are willing to see. If those videos were police on the Capitol being attacked by Muslims or Black Lives Matter protesters, the very people who deny what actually happened would be arguing the exact opposite. They would be outraged. They would be using this. They would be talking about this every day and wanting to launch investigations. It is sad we’re in this time when because of the people who call themselves patriots who attacked police, who attacked the Capitol, this is what we are now dealing with.”

Kinzinger said, “Well, that’s the other thing is that what are they doing to the term patriot? I mean, to be called a patriot used to be a great thing. Now, I feel it puts you in the league with insurrectionists.”

He added, “You know darn well that if this was BLM or if this was actually Antifa or Muslims that did this if the equivalent of Ashli Babbitt had been shot, because by the way, when she breached that door, she put every lawmaker that was present at risk and frankly if she hadn’t been shot, as sad as it is that she was, that she was misled, could you have seen more people breach and more deaths. I guarantee you, Paul Gosar would be defending the action of the officer instead of calling that officer who in my mind, is a hero, a murderer.”

