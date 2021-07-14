CNN’s Lemon to Dem Rep. Praising TX Dems While Criticizing Filibuster: Republicans Are Hypocrites on This Issue 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” host Don Lemon responded to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) praising Democrats in Texas who fled the state to prevent the passage of voting legislation and denouncing the filibuster as “tyranny of the minority” by arguing that Republicans are hypocrites if they criticize the Texas Democrats while defending the filibuster.

During the segment, Jackson Lee said she was “so impressed” with the resolve of Texas Democrats to stay in DC. She later urged Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to support abolishing or limiting the filibuster to prevent “the tyranny of the minority.”

Lemon then stated, “Well, let me say this, because what’s happening, in essence, with what legislators — what representatives in Texas are doing, it’s, in essence, a filibuster. So Republicans in Washington can’t criticize — it would be hypocritical for them to criticize — what — the folks in Texas and then stand by the filibuster in Washington. It doesn’t quite match. So, if you don’t believe in the filibuster for Texans, then you shouldn’t believe in the filibuster for the United States Congress.”

Jackson Lee agreed with Lemon’s point.

