Sanders: We’re ‘Making the Largest Investment’ in U.S. History in Moving ‘Away from Fossil Fuel’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) discussed the $3.5 trillion spending deal and the bipartisan infrastructure bill and stated that we’re “making the largest investment in this country’s history in transforming our energy system away from fossil fuel to combat the existential threat of climate change, among many other provisions.”

Sanders said, “Point number one, this bill will substantially raise taxes on the richest people in this country and the largest corporations. That’s number one.”

After laying out other provisions on child care, education, paid family and medical leave, and housing, Sanders stated, “We’re dealing, in the other bipartisan bill, with the physical infrastructure. And of course, we are making the largest investment in this country’s history in transforming our energy system away from fossil fuel to combat the existential threat of climate change, among many other provisions. In other words, what the president has done and what we have done is said, you know what, let’s look at the crises facing working families and the planet. Let’s address those crises.”

He added that a national clean energy standard is “in the bill, and it’s going to stay in the bill.”

