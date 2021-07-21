CNN’s Cabrera: DeSantis Undercutting Vaccination Campaign by Criticizing Fauci, ‘Fighting COVID Restrictions’

On Tuesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” host Ana Cabrera argued that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is undercutting his pleas for people to get vaccinated by criticizing White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and “fighting COVID restrictions.”

Cabrera teased a segment on the coronavirus situation in Florida by saying, “Talk about mixed messages, at the same time Florida’s governor is pushing vaccinations, his re-election campaign is ripping Dr. Fauci and he’s fighting COVID restrictions.”

After a break, Cabrera introduced the segment by stating, “Gov. Ron DeSantis urges residents to get vaccinated, but that message is undercut by a group tied to DeSantis selling this anti-mask and anti-Fauci merchandise.”

