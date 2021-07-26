Newsom: Not Getting Vaccinated Is Like Driving Drunk

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stated that those who have not gotten the coronavirus vaccine “are choosing to live with this virus.” And “You can’t choose to drive drunk. You put your life at risk. You put other lives at risk.”

Newsom stated, “We don’t want to go back to where we were this fall. We don’t want to wait until we’re overwhelmed in our ICUs. We don’t want to wait until thousands and thousands of more Californians die of a virus where they simply can save their lives by getting a simple vaccine shot. You’ve got 25% — you noted, 75% of Californians have received at least one dose. But 25% of people are choosing to live with this virus. You can’t choose to drive drunk. You put your life at risk. You put other lives at risk. At the end of the day, we’ve got to be a little more assertive to help people get this disease behind us, help society ultimately end this pandemic.”

He later added that misinformation about the vaccine is “impacting our ability to get our kids into schools.”

