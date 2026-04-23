A teenage boy in New York City body-slammed a girl and stomped on her head after she refused to share her phone number with him.

Video shared on social media captured the 14-year-old boy attacking the 15-year-old girl on the corner of East 107th Street and 3rd Avenue in East Harlem this past Monday after school got out.

“I’ll knock the s–t out of you right now,” the boy told the girl as he blocked her path.

Another boy could be heard in the background saying, “Do it!”

Pointing at the ground with his feet, the boy then told the girl, “You stand right here.”

The girl tried to go around him, but he pushed her back, prompting her to say, “Get the fuck away from me, pussy.”

As she turned and walked away, the boy grabbed her from behind and slammed her onto the concrete, where the boy stomped her head before walking away.

According to the New York Post, the girl “suffered a concussion and was taken by EMS to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, police and sources said.”

“The bully was arrested and charged with assault. He’s due to appear in family court on Thursday,” the Post added. The mother of the girl later told the outlet that the boy had been harassing his daughter for weeks, adding that he nearly killed her.

“She’s very upset that her whole life has been completely flipped upside down right now,” the mom said. “She was very angry at why he escalated so quickly from one thing to another. This is not even bullying, this is right on assault, and he could have killed her.”