Whitman: Republicans Have Blood on Their Hands — ‘This is Darwinism’

Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R-NJ) said Sunday night on MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show” that Republican leaders had blood on their hands over how they have managed the coronavirus pandemic.

Hasan said, “You have GOP governors like DeSantis and Abbott who have allowed COVID to run rampant in their states. You have Sarah Huckabee Sanders running for governor of Arkansas and saying stuff like this.”

In a video, Huckabee Sanders said, “If I am elected governor in Arkansas, we will not have mask mandates, we will not have mandates on the vaccine and shut down churches and schools and other large gatherings because we believe in freedom and self-responsibility.”

He asked, “I’m sorry I have to ask, do these Republican governors and wannabe governors have blood on their hands?”

Whitman said, “Well, they do. In one way, you could say this is Darwinism.”

She continued, “Over 99% of those that died in the recent outbreak were unvaccinated, and they were in the Red states. In these Republican states where the governors and the leaders have been poo-pooing the vaccine, have been calling out Dr. Fauci saying he should be taken out, nobody should listen to him, and these vaccines are somehow bad for you. The best analogy I’ve heard is it’s a bit like being on the Titanic and having been offered a life vest as the boat goes down and having them refuse to take them. I mean, it’s mind-boggling.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN