Boxer: Trump ‘Has No Standing’ to Criticize Dems on Crime — Murder Rate, Hate Crimes All Up on His Watch

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) said Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that former President Donald Trump had “no standing” to criticize Democrats on rising crime rates.

Boxer was discussing being assaulted and robbed in Oakland, CA on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Trump said, “Former California Senator Barbara Boxer was savagely assaulted and robbed yesterday in Oakland, where they defunded the police. Our once great cities, like New York, Detroit, San Francisco, and so many others, have become a paradise for criminals because of Democrats.”

When asked for her response, Boxer said, “Well, first, I want to say this former President Trump has a horrible record when he was president. The murder rate went way up under Trump. Crimes with guns went way up, and hate crimes under Trump surged 20%. So he has literally no standing. Let me just say how I feel. I feel we need more money for community policing. We need more officers on the street. We need them to be from the community, by the community, for the community. I worked on that issue many years ago when I was a county supervisor. Community policing works because you’ve got to make relationships with these young people.”

