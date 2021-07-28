Sen. Warren: ‘Employers Should Be Free to Require Vaccinations’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports” that American employers “should be free to require vaccinations” for workers and masks for customers.

Jackson said, “Latest reporting from the White House, we came on the air at 10:00, announcing that we believe based on our sources here at NBC News that the president tomorrow will announce he is looking at federal workers get the vaccine or else get tested regularly. Do you think that goes far enough? Do you believe it requires all federal workers to be vaccinated and make it a mandate?”

Warren said, “Look, I support the direction the president is going. I believe all employers have a right to create safe workplaces, safe for the people who come work there and safe for the businesses that are open for the customers who come in the front door. I think that employers should be free to require vaccinations, if necessary, to require masks.”

She added, “We are still in the middle of a pandemic, and employers are an important part of this process. I think they ought to be in a position where they can require vaccinations for everyone who works there, and if they want for everyone who walks in the front door.”

