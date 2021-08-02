McCaul: Daszak Needs to Testify on Wuhan Lab Research, Researchers ‘Responsible’ for COVID Should Be Sanctioned

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) called on EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak to testify before Congress on the research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and called for sanctions on “top researchers that are responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic

McCaul stated, [relevant remarks begin around 5:00] “I believe that Peter Daszak needs to testify before Congress about what was going on, and I also think we need to sanction these top researchers that are responsible for this great pandemic that’s killed over four million people and caused 10 trillion in economic devastation.”

