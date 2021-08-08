GOP Sen. Hagerty: Dems Trying to ‘Rush Ahead and Light the Fuse’ on Infrastructure Bill

In a Sunday interview with FNC’s “Fox Reports,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) addressed claims by the Democrats that he is slowing down the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill with his opposition to the legislation.

Haggerty called the bill a “socialist debt bomb” that does not accomplish improving infrastructure. He said he offered a package of amendments and is ready to vote on them, but the “Democrats objected to that.”

“What they are trying to do is rush this through,” Haggerty advised. “It was evident on Thursday night when I stopped this. They found out they had a terrible budget score — over a quarter of a trillion dollars in the hole. You recall they have been saying all along this infrastructure bill was going to be, quote, paid for. Well, indeed, it’s not. And they didn’t miss it by a little bit. They missed it by a long shot — a quarter of a trillion dollars in the red. Other estimates could be even higher. I blocked this. This frustrated the plan to accelerate this to pass it in the middle of the night on Thursday night. Today, I offered to have as many amendments as we want to hear. That’s not really the interest of the Democrats here. What they are really trying to do is rush ahead and light the fuse on their $3.5 trillion socialist debt bomb.”

“The people that are rushing this through are the Democrats,” he added. “There is no reason that we can’t move this through in regular order, take our time, assess it and understand it.”

