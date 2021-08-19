CNN’s Lemon: DeSantis Pushing Anti-Mask ‘Bullsh-t’ While ‘People Are Dying Needlessly’

[WARNING: ADULT LANGUAGE]

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Wednesday on his show “Don Lemon Tonight” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is pushing anti-mask “bullshit” while “people are dying, needlessly.”

Lemon said, “Hospitals in hot spots across the country are full to capacity. People are dying needlessly even though we have all the vaccines we could possibly ever need. Even though we could be protecting children, who are too young to be vaccinated, simply by wearing masks.”

He continued, “Some governors are putting their own political gain ahead of children’s lives, really of their constituents’ lives. Like Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who issued an executive order banning school districts from requiring masks, and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after he attended a crowded indoor Republican club meeting, apparently not wearing a mask. And then there is Ron DeSantis. You can always count on him to try to turn a deadly disease into an applause line.”

In a video, DeSantis said, “Politicians want to force you to cover your face as a way for them to cover their own asses. That’s just the truth. They want to be able to say they are taking this on, and they’re doing this even though it’s not proven to be effective. They want to continue to do it.”

Lemon said, “God, that is just such bunk, or just to say this is bullshit, really? Just call it what it is. They want to protect the kids, governor. What do you want?”

He continued, “The CDC and the AMA both agree that masks reduce the transmission of the virus, but DeSantis reacted to the Miami-Dade schoolboard’s vote today in favor of a mask mandate with the statement, pushing the same old misguided bad faith view of freedom. This has nothing to do with freedom. How is it freedom to force children who are too young to be vaccinated into schools where they could be exposed to a deadly virus surrounded by people not wearing masks? Putting politics ahead of lifesaving science? Like those governors are encouraging people to do?”

Lemon added, “It is just depraved. People are dying all across this country, people with loved ones who are grieving tonight. These are people who didn’t have to die. Their loss is a very preventable tragedy.”

