GOP Rep. Green: ‘Biden Has Created the Greatest Hostage Crisis in American History’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) stated that with his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, “Joe Biden has created the greatest hostage crisis in American history” by stranding Americans behind Taliban lines.

Green said, “Joe Biden has created the greatest hostage crisis in American history. He’s a clear and present danger to the safety of Americans. We have 10,000 Americans who are stranded on the other side of the wire there in Kabul, and for days they’ve implied they wouldn’t even go after them. You had to have the British and the French go after their people to motivate our president to actually go and do something, and I blame the president for that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett