McCaul: Biden Will Have Blood on His Hands, He’s Leaving Americans Behind and ‘Letting the Taliban Dictate the Terms of Our Surrender’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) will have blood on his hands for leaving American citizens behind in Afghanistan by withdrawing by August 31 and that Biden’s planned withdrawal date is “letting the Taliban dictate the terms of our surrender.”

McCaul said, “There’s no way it’s humanly possible” to evacuate everyone by August 31, “And that’s why I say he will have blood. Because our military always says no man left behind, no one left behind, this president now is leaving them behind, and American citizens. I think this is a disgrace. It’s a betrayal. An unconditional surrender to the Taliban should never have happened. This will have long-term consequences.”

He added, “I mean, we’re begging the Taliban to let us evacuate the country. It’s gotten to that point. It’s such a showing of weakness, the idea that our CIA director has to meet with the Taliban to save Americans. And the Taliban, they’re in power now, and their response is, we’re drawing a red line. And you know what? They’re probably going to enforce that red line. But we’re letting the Taliban dictate the terms of our surrender.”

