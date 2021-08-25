McCaul: Number of Americans in Afghanistan Is ‘Higher’ than Biden Admin. Says and We Can’t Get Them all out by August 31

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) said he believes the number of American citizens in Afghanistan is higher than the figures put out by the State Department and there’s no way the U.S. can get all American citizens out of the country by August 31.

McCaul said, “I don’t see how, in six days, we can get out what I think is a higher number of American citizens, not to mention the Afghan interpreters who have been left behind. And we promised them we would get them out of there. And now, they’re in the bullseye of the Taliban, and they will be executed.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett