GOP Rep. Banks: ISIS Has Been ‘Waiting for a President Like Joe Biden’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) reacted to the reported suicide bombing outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, that has killed at least 13 people, including children, and wounded three U.S. troops.

According to Banks, ISIS has been “waiting for a president like Joe Biden” to step in and “create a chaotic situation” like in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

“This is … tragic,” Banks said. “I’m heartbroken thinking about the many lives that have been impacted — our service members, the lives of the Afghans who have been helping us over the last 20 years who are trying to get to the airport just to potentially get out of a Taliban-run situation.”

“All of this was completely avoidable,” he continued. “And that’s what makes me so angry watching these images and hearing about potentially the loss of American lives, of our service members, of the situation going on there. So, I’m both heartbroken and angry at the same time. By the way, you are hearing more and more about ISIS K. … ISIS K is not a new dynamic in Afghanistan. They’ve been building up there for about over three years, waiting for a moment like this, waiting for a president like Joe Biden to create a chaotic situation like what he has to strike, and we saw what’s happened over the last couple of hours. We’re going to see a lot more of that to come in the days ahead.”

