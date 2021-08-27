FNC’s Wallace: U.S. Homeland Attack from Afghanistan Would Be ‘Curtains for the Biden Presidency’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Friday on “America’s Newsroom” that Joe Biden’s presidency would be in jeopardy “if there is an attack on the U.S. homeland from Afghanistan after the withdrawal of all of our troops.”

Wallace said, “Remember back in 2009 — this is before Osama bin Laden was killed — when Joe Biden came in as the vice president to Barack Obama, there was a discussion that went on for weeks about what to do about Afghanistan, and the president ended up going with the military and surging tens of thousands of troops to Afghanistan. Then-Vice President Biden was against that. In fact, said to President Obama, you are being rolled by the Pentagon. He felt at the time it should be a counterterrorism effort.”

He added, “We’re going to have zero troops, at least officially, on the ground, and that raises the real question, when they say, well, we have an over the horizon capability to take out ISIS-K, or Al Qaeda, or the Taliban. I read somewhere today, someone saying it’s an over the horizon, over the horizon capability. We are so diminished in our ability to deal with all the jihadists that will come into that part of the world, into Afghanistan, and that’s going to raise real questions. You know, as bad as yesterday was, the president can come back from that, but if there is an attack on the U.S. homeland from Afghanistan after the withdrawal of all of our troops — that could be curtains for the Biden presidency.”

