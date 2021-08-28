Ronny Jackson: Biden’s Lack of Cognitive Fitness Is Playing out Now, ‘He’s Getting Americans Killed’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Primetime,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) stated that President Joe Biden’s lack of mental fitness for the office is being “played out on the international stage right now. He’s destroying the reputation of this country. He’s getting Americans killed.”

Jackson said, “I’ve said for year-and-a-half now that this man is not cognitively fit to be our commander-in-chief. And of course, I hoped I was wrong, but I’m not. And we’re seeing it played out on the international stage right now. He’s destroying the reputation of this country. He’s getting Americans killed. There’s bloodshed over now — American blood being shed in Afghanistan again, for the first time in many, many, many months.”

He added, “You know what’s about to come back, Jesse? The orange jumpsuits are about to come back. That’s the horrific stuff that we have to look forward to. The Taliban may capture some of these people. Because we’re going to have thousands — at least hundreds of Americans that are going to be stranded over there, and then all of these interpreters. And the Taliban might capture some of the Americans and they might hold them ransom for some money. But ISIS is going to take them and they’re going to put them in these orange jumpsuits and they’re going to behead them on videos that are going to get sent all over the world. That’s what we have to look forward to. And he has destroyed our reputation with our allies. And just like you said, he has sent the wrong message to our adversaries. We are tested every single day in this Biden administration, by other — by our adversaries, and every day Joe Biden fails that test and it’s just going to keep getting worse and worse.”

(h/t Daily Wire)

