CNN’s Bolduan: Texas Abortion Law ‘Hypocrisy’ from Same People Who Oppose Mask Mandates

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan said Wednesday on “At This Hour” that the Texas abortion law is the definition of “hypocrisy” from those who oppose mask mandates.

Bolduan said, “We begin this hour with breaking news. The right to an abortion effectively eliminated in the state of Texas today. The most restrictive abortion ban in the nation went into effect this morning in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to step in overnight. The Texas law bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, with no exception for rape or incest. Make no mistake, the real-life application and intention of this law is to ban abortions altogether. It allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs procedures or even helps a woman get an abortion. We’ll get to the details in all of this in just a second.”

She added, “Let’s just be real. The very same people in the very same state who say, ‘Don’t you dare tell me to wear a mask.’ The same people who say that is government overreach because it violates individual freedoms. Those very same people clearly are saying now, never mind when it comes to my body and the medical decisions that I make with the advice of my doctor. Now that choice is totally fair game apparently to be taken out of my hand and dictated now by a bunch of politicians. That is hypocrisy. This is hypocrisy, the definition of.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN