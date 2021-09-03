Toomey: Trump Shouldn’t Be 2024 Nominee — His Behavior Is ‘Completely Unacceptable’

Senator Pat Toomey said Friday during an interview with CNBC that former president Donald Trump’s behavior after the 2020 election was “completely unacceptable,” so he should not be the party’s nominee in 2024.

Toomey said, “On our side, we’ve got this question of where does the traditional Republican conservative coalition stand relative to President Trump.”

He continued, “President Trump did bring people to our party, especially working-class, blue-collar voters. That trend was underway, those folks were coming to the Republican Party for years, but he accelerated it dramatically. He did it in some respects by adopting some new policies. In other ways, though, it was stylistic. It was the fact that he was aggressively pushing back against people that were seen to be on the other side, you know, the left, many elements of the media. So yeah, I think that the future of our party is to be a party of ideas and not to be a party about any one individual, and I think we will learn a lot from the next set of primaries.”

Asked if Trump should be GOP’s 2024 nominee, Toomey said, “I think after what happened post-2020 election, I think the president’s behavior was completely unacceptable, so I don’t think he should be the nominee to lead the party in 2024.”

