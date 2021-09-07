GOP Rep. Gallagher: Fauci Lied about Wuhan Funding and Him Still Having Job ‘an Affront’ to COVID Victims, Media ‘Useful Idiots’ for CCP

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) reacted to new reporting from The Intercept on funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology by stating that White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci still having a job “is an affront to the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have suffered, if not died under coronavirus.” And criticized the media for unskeptically accepting the denunciations of the lab leak theory and said they’ve been “acting as useful idiots for the Chinese Communist Party, and they’re afraid to admit that they were wrong.”

Gallagher said, “Fauci lied to us. He lied to Congress. He knew that our taxpayer dollars were being administered by his organization to third parties like EcoHealth Alliance to do cooperative research, gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And when questioned about it, he hid behind a highly legalistic definition, but more to the point, he was lying. And the fact that he still has a job is an affront to the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have suffered, if not died under coronavirus.”

He added that Fauci should, at minimum, “step down.” And “We should have a full, transparent investigation to untangle the complex web of U.S. taxpayer dollars funding this type of research.”

Gallagher concluded that Fauci wasn’t asked about The Intercept report during an interview he did earlier in the day on CNN, “Because the entire media has gone hook, line, and sinker for this narrative…we had scientists who had profound conflicts of interest, who were writing letters telling everybody this didn’t come from a lab, and the media went for it. And the media has been acting as useful idiots for the Chinese Communist Party, and they’re afraid to admit that they were wrong.”

