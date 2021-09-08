FNC’s Turley: The Threat to Roe vs. Wade Isn’t Coming from Texas– ‘It’s Coming from Mississippi’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley addressed complaints from Democrats who claim the new Texas abortion law, which was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, would mean an end to Roe vs. Wade.

Turley argued that the complaints about Texas are misguided because the actual threat to Roe vs. Wade comes from Dobbs vs. Jackson in Mississippi. According to the legal analyst, the Dobbs case has Roe vs. Wade “written all over it.”

“What’s breathtaking is it doesn’t seem to matter anymore what an opinion says, or an order might say. It’s completely detached from the narrative. You know, the desire was to say that Roe is now overturned or that the Texas law was upheld. It didn’t matter that none of that is true,” Turley outlined. “There is a threat to roe in terms of possible rollback, but that’s not coming from Texas. It’s coming from Mississippi. There is a case on the docket right now called Dobbs. And Dobbs is going to look at the question of whether states can enact what are called pre-viability limitations, and that case has Roe and its sister case Casey written all over it.”

“So, the fascinating thing is that there is something for people to talk about, but it’s not coming from Texas,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent