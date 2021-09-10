NE Gov. Ricketts: Biden Said He Didn’t Believe in Vax Mandates, ‘Have to Wonder’ if Mandate Is Deflection from ‘Disaster in Afghanistan’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) said that given the “disaster in Afghanistan,” and President Joe Biden’s previous statements that he didn’t support a vaccine mandate, the timing of his vaccine mandate makes one wonder if the mandates are designed to change the subject from Afghanistan.

Ricketts said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:00] “Well, you certainly have to wonder about the timing of this, especially after President Biden, last December, said he did not believe that we should be mandating vaccines. And now, with the disaster in Afghanistan, just how poorly that whole thing was handled, you have to wonder if that’s what the White House was thinking. Because, again, this really is not in line with what we’re trying to do with regard to bringing people along to get the vaccines.”

